Attacks on firefighters on the rise?

today at 4:38 PM
Published 6:23 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Studies show attacks on firefighters might be on the rise.

“We're seeing it more and more. You know, I don't know what the correlation would be between why it's happening, but they are happening more and more, or possibly just being reported more,” said A.L.I.V.E.
Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Sullivan.

Sullivan has worked as a firefighter for over 20 years. He says the assaults on firefighters often happen because the attackers are not in a stable mental condition.

Researchers found over 300 media-covered reports of firefighters being assaulted while on duty. The next year, almost 600 reports were found.

