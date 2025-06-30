Fort Hall man sentenced to Federal Prison for illegal possession of a firearm

The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho:

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Abe L. Sireech, 37, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced today.

According to court records, on August 6, 2022, Fort Hall Police responded to a residence based on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the owner’s house. Police arrived and found Sireech in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Sireech appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. While talking to Sireech, the officer saw a rifle next to Sireech’s right leg. The officer removed Sireech from the vehicle and found that the rifle was a loaded semi-automatic rifle with additional loaded magazines in the vehicle. Police determined that Sireech had an earlier conviction for felony aggravated assault and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Sireech pleaded guilty to illegal possession of the firearm on April 7, 2025. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sireech to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

