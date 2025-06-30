Historic WWII bomber plane arrives in Pocatello for stop on nationwide tour

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The historic World War II B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade' landed at the Pocatello Regional Airport on Monday for an interactive exhibition as part of its 'Flying Legends of Victory Tour' across the US.

Maid in the Shade was built in 1944 and flew 15 missions in Europe during World War II. The aircraft is one of only 34 B-25Js still flying and one of the only surviving planes of its kind to see combat.

"It's a living history experience," said Col. Chris Ostler of the Commemorative Air Force. "We're honoring the men and women who served during the war and just trying to keep history alive, and I can't think of a better way to keep history alive than the 81-year-old airplane that's still flying."

Maid in the Shade is owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force, an organization that preserves historic military aircraft out of its base in Arizona.

During the plane's stop in Pocatello, people can tour Maid in the Shade and take rides on the craft during select times.

For more information, you can visit the Commemorative Air Force website.