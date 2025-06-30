July heat comes in strong

Sunny and hot with 91 for the afternoon. Warmer in the lower valley 96 for Pocatello. Mid 80s for western Wyoming.

Winds from N 5+mph.

Tuesday - sunny and hot and mid to upper 90s - 96 in Idaho Falls.

Wednesday continued summer conditions with. Above average temperatures at 93 degrees

We've got some shower and storm chances into mid week, but 30% won't slow up Independence Day celebrations.

Firecracker hot with a slight slip to the mid 80s on Thursday July 3rd for Ammon's celebration and Idaho Falls all day celebration with a parade LIVE on Local News 89 with Kailey Galaviz and me, at 9am 4th of July. 50's in the evening of the Melaleuca freedom Celebration Friday night.

We're tracking shower and thunderstorm chances through the week and wind plus winds any winds associated with storms that might affect events.