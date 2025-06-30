Search for missing Jefferson County teens expands to Colorado, Arizona, and South Dakota

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The search for two missing Jefferson County teens, 13-year-old Allen Fisher and 15-year-old Rachelle Fisher, has expanded once again, due to new information suggesting they may be headed to Mancos, Colorado. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a Texas-based organization assisting in the search, believes a group called "Free Land Holders" in Mancos may be involved in their disappearance.

The siblings were last seen on Sunday, June 22, in the Monteview area. Authorities suspect they willingly left with members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS).

Over the past weekend, the foundation broadened its search efforts into Custer, South Dakota, and Fredonia, Arizona. This expanded search follows tips and leads related to alleged former FLDS compounds in those areas. According to foundation officials, their investigation revealed that the buyers of the South Dakota compound were former FLDS members reportedly affiliated with the Mancos, Colorado group.

The 140-acre former FLDS compound in Custer County, South Dakota, was purchased for $750,000 at a sheriff's auction by Blue Mountain Ranch LLC, representing Patrick Pipkin, Seth Cooke, and Andrew Chatwin.

"We believe they have been abducted by this highly dangerous, religious group and we will go to every means possible to locate and bring them home safely," stated Daniel Chapin of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids in the organization's initial release.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Fishers, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's office at (208) 745-9210.