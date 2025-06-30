Teton County woman busted with quarter-pound of cocaine in narcotics investigation

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 25-year-old Teton County woman is facing serious charges after sheriff's deputies intercepted her in the act of delivering narcotics, including over a quarter pound of cocaine. Taylor Marie Keele was arrested on June 26 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped Keele's vehicle while she was allegedly en route to traffic the narcotics. After searching her vehicle, investigators discovered trafficking amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, a handgun, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Courtesy: Teton County Sheriff's Office

Keele has been charged with felony drug trafficking and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. She is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. Authorities stated that if convicted on these charges, Keele could face a prison sentence ranging from three years to life.

As with all legal proceedings, Taylor Marie Keele is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.