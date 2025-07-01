Developing Story: Garden Creek Fire burns near Blackfoot; Updates to follow

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The vegetation fire is reportedly 1.7 miles south of Little Indian Road and Garden Creek Road east of the city, according to the non-profit wildfire mapping organization Watch Duty. Watch Duty estimates the fire is at 100 acres.

The incident commander for the fire, Eric King, is advising occupants who reside on Presto Road in Fort Hall to evacuate immediately. They also expect high winds at 50 MPH to impact the fire.

Authorities in neighboring Bannock County have issued a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service. Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm moving northeast, creating hazardous conditions, including gusty winds of up to 50 to 55 mph. The warning will last until 3 PM, impacting

This is a developing story. Local News 8 is working to get more information at this time. We'll update this story with new information from the scene as the situation unfolds.