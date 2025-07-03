Help 911 Help others this Fourth of July

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The fourth of July will be a busy day for a lot of people, but especially for 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Every year on the Fourth of July, the number one 9-1-1 calls are about fireworks complaints.

This is a real issue for the officers in dispatch. The 4th of July is a day when they also get a lot of calls for life and death emergencies.

Jefferson County says there are only so many 911 lines that come through the dispatch center. So, if you are calling 9-1-1 and there's a major emergency, those 9-1-1 lines could be tied up, preventing you from reporting the emergency.

"It's always a big deal around here. We have a huge celebration in Menan. There are celebrations all throughout the valley. And if you don't have an emergency, please don't call 911. We don't want to discourage anybody from calling in reporting things, but we also don't want to tie up those 911 lines and cause problems for real emergencies," said Jennifer Fullmer, Jefferson County Sheriff PIO.

If you absolutely need to make a complaint about fireworks noise, they ask that you call their non-emergency line.

That number is 208-745-9210 ext.7