Public hearing set after proposed water rate hike sparks outcry in Ammon and Iona

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Falls Water customers in Ammon and Iona are boiling mad over a proposed rate increase that could see their bills jump by nearly 50%. This significant hike comes even as residents are reportedly using less water, fueling widespread frustration among the 6,833 residential and commercial customers northeast of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.

Barbara Summerhill is a Falls Water customer. She says this would be the second rate hike in as many years, "I have been extremely upset about Falls Water’s plan to raise water rates again, just a year after doing a price hike. Last year, they raised our rates while at the same time lowering our allotted water usage. Here we go again. I have a family of four and we hit our allotment each month plus some. That leaves us zero room for watering our lawn. Before, we were allotted 12,000 gallons a month. They cut us down to 8,000. With this proposed rate hike, they want to raise rates another 34%.

Summerhill goes on to say Falls Water was sold and that's when the water woes started. "Falls Water sold to NW Natural Water, which is part of NW Natural Holdings, all based in Portland. A greedy utility conglomerate that only cares about profit and not the locals here. Why should we allow this rate hike when they can’t maintain our water as it is? We’ve had multiple drops in pressure requiring boil orders and when I’ve called to discuss it with the local management, I was met with anger from them simply because I was upset."

She hopes people in the Ammon area who are under the Falls Water unitily to show up at the public hearing and make their voices heard. "Please show up and fight this with the Public Utilities Commission at the open hearing for the public. It’s the only way our voices are heard to fight utility companies. This rate hike needs to be declined by the PUC."

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has stepped in to address the public outcry. They've scheduled a public hearing for next Thursday, July 10th, to hear directly from affected customers.

The meeting will be held at the Idaho Falls Regional Fish and Game office, located at 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

If you wish to testify in person, plan to arrive by 3:45 PM. The hearing will conclude once all customer testimony has been heard, so early arrival is encouraged.

For those unable to attend in person, written comments are being accepted until the end of today, July 3rd. Make sure to submit your feedback promptly to ensure it's considered. To comment electronically, visit puc.idaho.gov and click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page.

If you'd like to listen to the hearing remotely, you can do so by calling 1-415-655-0001 and entering meeting number 2866 747 4789 when prompted.