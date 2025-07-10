First responders and law enforcement step up to the plate for Make-A-Wish Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local first responders and law enforcement are hitting one out of the park for charity. On Friday, July 25, deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department will face off in the 14th Annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity Softball Game.

The event aims to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho, helping to grant wishes for children in Eastern Idaho. Last year alone, the game brought in over $12,000, contributing $100,000 raised over the past 13 years for the charity.

Get in on the Fun and Support a Great Cause!

The Guns vs. Hoses game isn't just about watching some friendly competition; it's an interactive experience where the crowd can directly join in on the shenanigans and contribute to Make-A-Wish Idaho. Throughout the evening, you'll have opportunities to:

Buy points for your favorite team to boost their score.

"Jail" players and then bail them out for charity.

Add a hilarious twist by having batters wear impairment goggles (often referred to as "beer goggles") as they try to hit the ball.

Beyond the on-field antics, attendees can also look forward to raffle prizes, concessions, and other exciting activities. For more information on Make-A-Wish Idaho, click HERE.