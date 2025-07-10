Sunnyside Road closure for Union Pacific Railroad maintenance July 13–15

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls Public Works:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning Sunday, July 13, Union Pacific Railroad will close Sunnyside Road at the railroad tracks east of the intersection with Yellowstone Highway to complete scheduled railroad track maintenance. The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, July 15.

The City of Idaho Falls is assisting Union Pacific Railroad during the project. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and follow posted detour signage.

Eastbound traffic should detour south on Yellowstone Highway to 65th South or north on Yellowstone to 17th Street to continue east. Westbound traffic should use South Boulevard to 17th Street or follow detour signs via South 5th West to 65th South to continue west.

Motorists should plan ahead for delays and use extra caution in the area. The city appreciates the public’s patience as Union Pacific completes this important maintenance.