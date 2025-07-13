12-year-old girl has been found safe; suspects in custody

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. Tatiana Fuentes has been located in Colorado and is safe.

The suspects are in custody.

Update 4:57 p.m: An amber alert with details has now been sent out.

Idaho Falls (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to have left home in the middle of the night with two adult men.

Tatiana Fuentes was last seen at her Idaho Falls home around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. Tatiana was reported missing shortly after 11:00 a.m. when family couldn’t find her.

Authorities believe Tatiana is traveling with Marvin Juan Godoy Castillo, an 18-year-old man possibly from Texas, and another unidentified man believed to be around 20 years old.

Law enforcement says the group may be in a dark blue 2012 Ford Focus with Texas license plate WBP6759.

The suspect vehicle has a distinctive spoiler on it, pictured here.

A potential sighting occurred Saturday morning around 9 a.m., when a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for speeding in the Swan Valley area. Tatiana was reportedly in the back seat during the stop, but at that time had not yet been reported missing. After her disappearance was circulated to law enforcement later in the day, the deputy recognized her and shared the information with investigators.

Tatiana is described as a Hispanic female with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 75 pounds, and has pierced ears. She may also have a temporary butterfly tattoo on her left forearm and could be wearing pink Air Jordans.

Godoy Castillo is described as having dark brown or black hair and dark eyes. The second man was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat.

Anyone with information about these three individuals or the car they are traveling in should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency or the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.