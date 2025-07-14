Ammon Construction: 1st Street Bridge in Ammon closing for up to 6 weeks starting July 21st

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning Monday, July 21, the 1st Street Bridge in Ammon will be closed as crews complete construction of the bridge. The bridge will be closed for up to 6 weeks.

The 1st Street Bridge was reopened before the completion of the bridge replacement to allow

traffic on 1st Street while the 17th Street Bridge was under construction. With the 17th Street Bridge

now complete, the 1st Street Bridge will undergo the final improvements that were delayed.

"We are hoping to open it as soon as it is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience," said the City of Ammon in a recent post.

21st Street to see intermittent closures on Monday

Residents can expect intermittent closures today, July 14, on 21st Street as crews work on extending the local bike path. The project aims to connect the existing path from Fieldstone Drive to 60th Street, offering a longer, more accessible route for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we hope the community will enjoy the new bike path when it is complete," stated the City of Ammon in a recent announcement.

The city anticipates the project will be finished before October 1st