PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) - Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to two life sentences with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the two conspiracy cases in Arizona.

She was convicted of conspiracy to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow in April and then convicted of conspiracy to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

This is a developing story and will be updated.