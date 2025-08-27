Rocky Mountain Power customers in Idaho set for annual bill decrease
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Rocky Mountain Power customers are set to receive a federal billing credit that could save them up to $51.87 annually on their power bills.
The power company has recently been authorized by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to pass on the credit to certain residential and farm customers, according to a news release. The annual credit, which has increased from $7.93 million to $13.1 million, is scheduled to take effect from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2028.
The savings are reportedly part of the Bonneville Power Administration Residential Exchange Program. This federal program is designed to share the benefits of the Federal Columbia River Power System with qualifying customers in Idaho and other Northwest states, according to the release.
Here is a breakdown of the percentage decrease by customer class:
- Residential Schedule 1: 4.3% decrease
- Residential Schedule 36: 4.8% decrease
- General Service Schedule 6A: 5.5% decrease
- Irrigation Service Schedule 10: 1.7% decrease
- General Service Schedule 23A: 4.9% decrease
- Public Street Lighting 7A: 2.2% decrease
The proposed changes are still subject to final approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
Customers can find the full application for public review on the commission's website, www.puc.idaho.gov, under Case No. PAC-E-25-17.