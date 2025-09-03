Falls Valley Elementary unveils new secure entry to enhance student safety

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In a move to improve student and staff safety, Bonneville Joint School District 93 cut the ribbon on a new office and security entry to Falls Valley Elementary in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

The renovation places the school office directly at the main entrance, creating a more secure and efficient entry point. The new setup features a single-point access system with locking security doors, ensuring all visitors must pass through the office before entering the school. This also provides a much larger workspace for staff and makes it easier for parents and visitors to pick up and drop off students without navigating the school's hallways.

"This is more functional, it's safer," said school secretary Tiana Sautter. "Some of them [students and teachers] are not used to change… but for the most part, everybody loves it."

The project was made possible by funding from Idaho's House Bill 521, which is part of a broader, district-wide effort to improve school infrastructure without requiring a local bond or levy vote from taxpayers.

"It makes such a huge difference to be able to greet our community and our family members who come in to pick up the kids or drop the kids off," said Falls Valley Principal Tina Orme. "To have that space to be able to do it has made a world of difference to a lot of our parents."