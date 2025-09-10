Ammon community members repaint fire hydrants to boost neighborhood pride and public safety

AMMON, IDAHO (KIFI)— Volunteers in Ammon have taken neighborhood improvements into their own hands to enhance the community, starting with fire hydrants.

Samuel Hancock, started a GoFundMe to support the initiative, as the cost of supplies began to rack up.

"My girlfriend Rachael and I are proud residents of Ammon, and we recently noticed that many of the city’s fire hydrants had become faded, chipped, and peeling. Wanting to make a difference, we took action by repainting several hydrants ourselves and quickly saw the impact," Hancock said. "A fresh coat of paint not only restores civic pride, but also makes hydrants easier for firefighters to spot, saving precious seconds when it matters most."

The mayor of Ammon, Sean Coletti, picked up on the cause and will be helping with the costs of repainting the fire hydrants.

"I love it when residents take it into their own hands to improve and beautify the community," Coletti said.

Hancock's Go Fund Me page emphasizes that the goal of the project is to also boost community pride.

To donate or learn more, you can visit the GoFundMe here.