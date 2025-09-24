Residency vs Intent: Man accused of voter fraud in Island Park awaits judge’s decision

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — A judge will decide next month whether a voter fraud case against Chad Vanderbeek will proceed after a day of testimony centering on his legal residency and intent.

Vanderbeek is one of eleven people charged with using an Island Park address to vote in a 2023 Fremont County election while allegedly living with his parents in Bonneville County.

RELATED: Island Park Voter Fraud Investigation

Prosecution's Argument

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake called several witnesses to the stand to lay the foundation that Vanderbeek's residency was in Bonneville County. Bonita Sutton, a former Fremont County Election clerk, testified that Vanderbeek's voter registration was requested via absentee ballot and that he registered to vote online, an action done under penalty of perjury. She mailed his ballot to an Idaho Falls mailing address.

RELATED: New details in Fremont County voter fraud case: FBI’s early involvement confirmed in court docs

However, during cross-examination, defense attorney John Malek asked if the paperwork or Sutton's knowledge indicated Vanderbeek was not a resident of Island Park.

"I would have no problem saying he was a resident of Island Park because I have limited information," Sutton responded.

Detective John Harding of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office also testified for the prosecution. He explained that his investigation into Vanderbeek's residency included looking into employment history and homeowners' exemptions. Harding stated that in an August 2025 conversation with Vanderbeek, the defendant said his "primary residence" was in Idaho Falls, where he was living with and caring for his parents. Court documents also indicate that, in their conversation, Vanderbeek confirmed the Island Park home had become a "summer home" since 2022.

Defense's Argument

The defense attorney, John Malek, challenged the prosecution's claims, arguing that Vanderbeek's driver's license was registered to the Island Park address, and he had no record of voting in another county. During a heated cross-examination, Malek grilled Harding on whether he told Vanderbeek he had to vote in Bonneville County.

"I told your client, since he stated that he lives with his parents and takes care of them, and because they have a homeowners' exemption in Idaho Falls, which is Bonneville County, that the three of them would need to then vote in Bonneville County," Detective Harding stated.

"So is that a yes?" Malek retorted.

"Yes," Harding replied.

Chad Vanderbeek's sister, Cammie Vanderbeek, testified on behalf of the defense. Much of Cammie's testimony was struck from the record due to objections of hearsay from the prosecution. However, she did testify that her brother Chad had lived in Island Park since at least 2018.

Cammie's testimony revealed that Chad had become his parents' primary caretaker after their father was diagnosed with cancer and his mother had a full spinal replacement surgery.

RELATED: Sister of the accused man claims "situation has been mishandled"

The Central Issue: Intent and Residency

The core of Malek's arguments centered around Vanderbeek's intent. In the closing arguments, the defense argued that Vanderbeek's move to Idaho Falls was temporary to care for his parents, and he never intended to change his residency.

"There is no indication under black letter law that my client has established residence somewhere else," argued Malek. "There is, however, an indication that my client has established residence in Island Park."

The prosecution concludes that the Island Park address was not the defendant's primary address under Idaho Code 34-107, which defines "residence" for voting purposes. The code outlines that factors like "residence of parents… and motor vehicle registration" should be considered to determine residence where no homeowners' exemption has been taken out.

Blake pointed to the parents' homeowners' exemption in Bonneville County since 2016, coupled with Vanderbeek's statement to Detective Harding, as proof that his primary residence was in Idaho Falls.

After closing arguments from both sides, Judge Faren Eddings said the case was "unique" and that he would take the arguments under advisement. Eddings will issue an oral ruling on October 15 at 3 PM to determine if there is probable cause to move the case forward.

Primary hearings for the other 10 defendants charged with voter fraud in Island Park have been scheduled for next month.