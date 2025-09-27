Veteran and family move into new custom-built house

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After several years of planning and effort, medically retired veteran, Chris Byers, is moving into a brand new custom-built home for him and his family.

The new one-story house, provided by Homes for Our Troops, is specially accessible to make Byers' daily life much easier.

“The fact that everything's going to be so easy is going to be the hardest part to get used to,” Byers said.

In 2012, Byers was on his third deployment in Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device. The explosion led to Byers losing both of his legs below his knees. He uses prosthetics, but it's a lot less painful for him to use a wheelchair. That's why the single-story home is designed to improve Byers' life.

The home's doorways are wider for Byers' wheelchair to pass through. Shelves are installed lower so he can reach them easily. He says one of his favorite parts of the new home is the master bathroom.

“There's so much room in there," Byers said. "No more crawling on my hands and knees to go to the bathroom if my legs are hurting. No more crawling in and out of the shower. [I] get to roll right in.”

Byers says he and his family should be fully moved into their new home within a week.

“[It's a] finish line kind of feeling,"he said. "Where everything's coming to a close and finally starting...that new chapter."