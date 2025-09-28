Police identify gunman who killed two, wounded Eight in attack on Michigan LDS Church

UPDATE:

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KIFI) — Police in Michigan have now identified the shooter involved in this morning's deadly attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, authorities identified Sanford as the gunman who reportedly rammed a vehicle into the church, opened fire, and set the building ablaze. The attack, which occurred during a Sunday service, has so far resulted in the deaths of at least two people and left eight others wounded.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KIFI) — Authorities are preparing to hold a critical media briefing at 5 p.m. ET this afternoon, where Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye is expected to deliver the latest details on the deadly attack at a branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The attack, which occurred during a Sunday service, has so far resulted in the deaths of at least two people and left eight others wounded after a gunman rammed a vehicle into the church, opened fire, and set the building ablaze. The 40-year-old gunman was killed by responding police officers. Police believe they may find additional victims when it is safe to enter the building.

