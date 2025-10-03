Big changes this weekend

We start with clouds this morning and then becoming sunny with about 70 later on for a high in Idaho Falls.

Winds will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 gusting as high as 20.

Showers and thunderstorms into the early overnight and continuing through the day on Saturday will start with 45 in the morning then temperatures will head up about 3° to around 48. Winter storm watches are in effect for the mountains of Wyoming and along the Divide in Montana to Galatin County.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy still raining and a 60% chance of getting we. Southwest winds 5 to 10 and gust of up to 20 Sunday a 40% chance of showers.

It’ll be partly sunny as we start to clear out but still chilly after 38 in the morning it’ll be 54 on Sunday night to Sunday afternoon.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

