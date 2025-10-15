Pocatello’s “Garden to Give” supplementing Eastern Idaho food bank during government shutdown

Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) - “Garden to Give” is back again this year and helping a local food bank provide extra produce during the government shutdown. The Marshall Public Library (MPL) has partnered with the Eastern branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help get excess produce from community members' gardens to the food bank.

The library is currently accepting donations of locally grown fresh produce, including herbs, and will transport it to the food bank.

Since the first Garden to Give in 2019, MPL has collected several hundred pounds each year for the food bank, which will reach the people in our community who need it the most.

“We have so many devoted gardeners in Pocatello,” said Public Services Supervisor Amy Azzouzat with MPL. “And they get a lot out of our short season. The library is happy to serve as a collection point to get their garden overflow to people who need it.”

Food banks in 2025 have seen a general decrease over the past year. The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket is managing a decline in donations, reporting a 400,000-pound decrease in supplies during 2025 compared to the previous year.

Due to the federal government shutdown in October 2025, food banks in Idaho Falls are experiencing increased demand and a drop in donations, but they have prepared for the surge.

While food banks have anticipated the shutdown's effects, federal funding for programs like WIC is at risk, and supplies are limited.

People in rural areas also often rely more heavily on federal assistance programs and are disproportionately impacted by disruptions to these programs.

The typical seven-day supply of food has been reduced to about four or five days' worth.

If you have more produce than you can eat or share with friends and neighbors, the Marshall Public Library will help you get the overflow to The Idaho Foodbank. As the temperature drops and fresh produce begins to wane, food banks are collecting as many donations of this type as possible.

The Marshall Public Library will collect all fresh produce through the end of October. For more information about the Eastern Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello, Click Here.