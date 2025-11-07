Pocatello Regional Airport cancels upcoming flight on Sunday, November 9th due to FAA cuts

Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) — The Federal Aviation Administration's plan to slash airline capacity is already affecting flights in Southeast Idaho.

As of this morning, Delta Airlines has informed Pocatello Regional Airport that Delta Flight 3702 has been canceled. This cancellation is a result of the FAA's recent decision to reduce air capacity by 10% due to the ongoing government shutdown.

According to Delta's website, all cancellations through Sunday have been programmed, but decisions about flights on Monday and beyond have not yet been made. The federal administration's plan to cut airline capacity may continue to impact local airports and affect travelers' flight plans in the days ahead.

Because of the ongoing government shutdown, flight capacity will be reduced by 10% at 40 major airports nationwide, with 4% of these flight reductions starting today, affecting flights from 6 AM to 10 PM.

This is the FAA's temporary response to the risks related to air traffic control staffing shortages. TSA workers have now entered their fourth week of work without pay.

With just three weeks remaining until Thanksgiving, airlines are working quickly to offer refunds and alternatives to millions of passengers. American Airlines and United Airlines are allowing their customers to cancel or reschedule flights if they prefer not to travel during this unprecedented time.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor their upcoming travel plans to avoid stress caused by changing flight schedules.

It’s advisable to check flight status before heading to the airport. Turn on flight alerts on your phone to receive notifications about updates regarding your flight. Be sure to read and understand the airline's refund policy.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation Dashboard provides resources to keep you informed about TSA communications at your airport.