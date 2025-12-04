Skip to Content
Community Comes Together for Special Needs Christmas Formal in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect sponsored a Special Needs Christmas Formal on Saturday night, turning the venue into a winter wonderland of dancing and celebration.

Participants arrived in their finest outfits, walked the red carpet, and danced without a care.

Jacob shared his excitement: “We are at a special dance party" I asked him "Do you have a favorite song you like to dance to?" He replied confidently by saying "Any song is good with me.”

Owen, already enjoying the dance floor, was asked if he’d been dancing. “Yeah,” he said. “Are you gonna dance some more?” “Maybe. Haha.”

Organizer Maecy Ratcliff praised the community support: “Honestly, this has been planned by a lot of amazing people… and it’s just been amazing to see the community come together for Christmas for these people, and to let them know that they’re important and that they’re valued… and it’s been really cool.”

A magical night that reminded everyone in attendance: they are seen, valued, and loved.

