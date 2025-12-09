Marshall Public Library Opens Annual Holiday Store

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are excited to open their Holiday Store on the first floor of the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. The store features discounted books, games, movies, stocking stuffers and more.

The Holiday Store is open throughout the month of December during the library's winter hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All the proceeds go directly towards funding the Friends of the Marshall Public Library to help keep their programs and projects running. The store can help local people find meaningful gifts on a budget this holiday season. Items start as low as 25 cents and most are $5 or less. The store also has several antique collectible items at discounted prices.