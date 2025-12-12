Pocatello crews battle two water line breaks; Repairs underway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with the City of Pocatello are responding to multiple water line breaks across the area, forcing several school closures.

The initial incident took place early Friday morning, when a 12-inch water main break occurred at the corner of Pole Line Road and Eldredge Road. City of Pocatello crews arrived at 5:29 AM and initially instructed residents near the break to remain indoors as a safety precaution, as the leaking water flowed into a power grid area.

The water was successfully turned off at around 6:32 AM. Traffic control remains in place at the Pole Line and Eldredge intersection, restricting it to one-way traffic as crews work on clean-up and repairs. Residents are being told to avoid the area due to ongoing operations.

A second water line break, this one involving a smaller service line, was reported just before 9:30 AM near Bannock Highway and Cheyenne Avenue. The break forced an emergency closure for Indian Hill Elementary School.

As of 10:13 AM, City of Pocatello crews are on-site inspecting the area and beginning any necessary repairs.