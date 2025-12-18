Skip to Content
Over 150 Ammon homes without power following Thursday morning outage

Published 11:42 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — More than 150 homes in Ammon are facing a cold Thursday morning following a power outage reported late this morning.

Rocky Mountain Power confirmed the service disruption began at approximately 11:08 AM on Thursday, December 18. As of now, it is unclear if the outage is weather-related or due to an equipment issue, but the utility provider confirms the cause is under investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of a string of outages to the south in Bannock and Bingham Counties, where crews have been working to repair damage caused by yesterday’s severe thunderstorms and high winds.

RELATED: 80 mph winds, wicked weather sweeps across Eastern Idaho

Crews have been notified of the outage, and the utility provider estimates that electricity will be restored to the area by 2:30 PM.

