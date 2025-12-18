Over 150 Ammon homes without power following Thursday morning outage

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — More than 150 homes in Ammon are facing a cold Thursday morning following a power outage reported late this morning.

Rocky Mountain Power confirmed the service disruption began at approximately 11:08 AM on Thursday, December 18. As of now, it is unclear if the outage is weather-related or due to an equipment issue, but the utility provider confirms the cause is under investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of a string of outages to the south in Bannock and Bingham Counties, where crews have been working to repair damage caused by yesterday’s severe thunderstorms and high winds.

Crews have been notified of the outage, and the utility provider estimates that electricity will be restored to the area by 2:30 PM.