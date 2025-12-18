Southeast Idaho begins cleanup following destructive Wednesday storm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A powerful wind storm tore through Southeast Idaho on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction that has kept local emergency and cleanup crews working around the clock.

Bannock County became an epicenter of the weather event that saw recorded gusts reaching near hurricane-force winds.

Now, cleanup is underway - of fallen trees, downed powerlines, and debris - all over the city of Pocatello.

"We lost about three trees, fell in the cemetery, and seven or eight trees city-wide, kind of down the center of Pocatello," said Pocatello Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler. "We're cleaning those up today, but we're, you know, urging people to use caution in our parks and trails right now."

The cleanup is moved quickly, with city crew workers cleaning up Alameda Park by afternoon. Downed tree limbs were removed from the Mountain View Cemetery before nightfall, but for many, memories of the damage inflicted by the powerful winds will remain long after cleanup is finished and power is restored.

"All of a sudden, I saw a flash of light come down to the power pole," says Clint Bohney. "And then the power pole fell and went boom to the top of our house to our roof and scared me to death."

"We lost electricity," said Bohney's neighbor, Ismael Gonezlez. "We have two parrots. And honestly, it kind of hurt them because they can get sick and they can probably die."

Residents have noticed the city workers throughout Pocatello today.

"It's been really good," said Melynda Bohney. "They were quick, and they've been really amazing."

The City is asking the public to avoid trees where there is still a chance they could fall - but branches and twigs are another matter entirely.

"If you see a branch or a twig in the you know, one of our park spaces, help us out, pick that up, throw it in the dumpster. We're doing the best we can to cover as much ground as possible," said Anne Butler.

Residents can also help dispose of the fallen trees if they'd like to use any of them for firewood. The City says if you're interested, come to Lower Ross Park across from the baseball field to get it.

A permit will be needed, but it's free. A sign with a QR code on it to obtain the free permit is located by the trees.