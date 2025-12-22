“No Boundaries”: ITD crews join Wyoming teams to clear massive Teton Pass snow wall

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is working to help crews in Wyoming in the massive task of cleaning the Teton Pass following Monday morning's avalanche mitigation.

The pass remains blocked in both directions by a substantial wall of snow after WYDOT crews brought down a large, controlled avalanche at Glory Bowl during the mitigation work. WYDOT initially closed the pass at 3 AM on December 22 to begin the mitigation work. However, due to the sheer volume of debris, officials do not expect the road to reopen until Tuesday between noon and 2:00 PM.

Courtesy: ITD/WYDOT

Recognizing the scale of the cleanup, WYDOT reached out to the ITD foreman in Driggs early Monday afternoon for reinforcements. Idaho crews are now attacking the snowbank from the western side.

"In our usual 'No Boundaries' mindset, eastern Idaho is here to help through today, tonight, and until the task is done," ITD posted to Facebook.

