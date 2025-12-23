Madison County Man dies in hospital following Bonneville County deputy-involved shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Madison County man has died following a shooting incident with law enforcement last week. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Landon Smith. He was officially declared deceased on December 22, several days after the incident on North County Line Road left him with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medical staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center declared Smith brain dead on Sunday, Dec. 21, following the Wednesday morning shooting.

The Shooting and Investigation

On Wednesday, December 17th, Smith was the subject of a multi-county search after being linked to a domestic disturbance and vehicle theft earlier that evening in Madison County. According to initial police reports, authorities believed that Smith was likely armed and had expressed an intent to commit "suicide by cop."

RELATED: Armed suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Bonneville County

Over the course of the search, Bonneville County Deputies spotted Smith in an allegedly stolen vehicle and tried to stop him multiple times from 11 PM Tuesday to 5:30 AM Wednesday, noting he drove recklessly in the area.

A Bonneville County Deputy was able to execute a PIT maneuver on North County Line Road, which turned Smith's vehicle off the side of the road and into the gutter.

As his car came to a stop, BCSO says Smith immediately began firing at officers, and two deputies returned fire. Smith suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, but BCSO says whether or not the driver was struck by his own fired rounds or rounds from a deputy is under investigation.

Sheriff's Office Response

Smith was treated on scene by Deputies and taken by Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. On Sunday, Dec. 21st, Smith was declared brain dead by medical staff, and officially declared deceased on Monday, Dec. 22nd.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those involved," states BCSO PIO Sgt. Bryan Lovell. "This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released at a later time."