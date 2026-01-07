Skip to Content
Authorities rule 19-year-old’s death in Inkom as accidental

Ronald Diaz via Local News 8 Facebook
Published 5:54 PM

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) — Bannock County authorities have closed the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Jonas Diaz-Edgeman, whose body was discovered on private property last November.

Following a joint investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, officials confirmed that Diaz-Edgeman died of hypothermia with alcohol intoxication. His death has been officially ruled an accident.

Diaz-Edgeman was found on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, prompting an immediate investigation and an autopsy to determine the circumstances of his passing.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner issued a statement alongside the findings, offering his condolences to Diaz-Edgeman's grieving family and friends.

"The sudden loss of Jonas deeply impacted many people in our community," Danner said. "I hope that by answering these outstanding questions, we can provide some measure of closure to those who were close to him."

