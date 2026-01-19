College of Eastern Idaho hits record breaking apprenticeship enrollment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — This year, the College of Eastern Idaho recorded an all-time high of 625 students enrolled in its apprenticeship programs. The school says this increased enrollment reflects a rapid regional growth and demand for skilled trades.

Enrollment at CEI's apprenticeship programs has been climbing for the past three years straight, reaching 496 students in 2025 and 422 in 2024. The programs, which include Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC, provide students with both classroom instruction and real-world, on-the-job training.

The college attributed the success and growth of the apprenticeship programs to the quality of its instructors — whose real-world knowledge provides students with invaluable insight and experience — and CEI’s Program Manager, Josiah Bell. CEI says Bell's leadership and commitment have been instrumental in the program’s continued growth and high retention rates.

To keep up with the growing demand in the program, the college just launched a new January start date for several programs that traditionally are only offered in the fall. Looking ahead, CEI plans to explore opportunities to expand access, including multiple annual start dates and hybrid learning options in the future.