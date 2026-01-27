Skip to Content
Bonneville County jury convicts 45-Year-Old Ririe Man of aggravated assault

Robert Ballard Jr, 45, of Ririe
By
Published 2:14 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 45-year-old Ririe man faces up to five years in prison following a felony conviction in Bonneville County.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Robert Ballard Jr. guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, stemming from an incident in July 2025 in the Fall Creek area, according to Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal.

Ballard is scheduled for sentencing on March 26, 2026, and could face up to 5 years in prison; a $5,000 fine; a $5,000 compensatory fine; and restitution.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

