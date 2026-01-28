Classes Canceled: Rising illnesses and absences force multi-day closure for Ririe School District

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — All schools within Ririe School District #252 have canceled all classes through the end of the week as a wave of illness leaves many desks and workstations empty.

Superintendent Jeff Gee announced the closure on Wednesday on Facebook, citing a significant spike in absences among both students and staff.

"Our hope is that this four-day break from school will allow the illness to run its course and will also give our custodial staff additional time to complete a deeper cleaning of our buildings," Gee stated.

The situation in Ririe mirrors that of Hazel Stuart Elementary School in Shelley, which last week was forced to close its doors for four days due to a combination of influenza and stomach flu. Both closures take place in what doctors are calling one of the worst flu seasons in three decades.

While the classes in District #252 have been cancelled until Monday, all previously scheduled events will proceed as planned. However, district officials are strongly asking students who are ill to stay home.

"Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our students and staff healthy," states the post.