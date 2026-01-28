Skip to Content
News

Driggs Family Safety Network unveils ‘Kalico Cottage’ in honor of Kali Randall and her children

Kali Randall and 10-month-old Zeke Best
KIFI
Kali Randall and 10-month-old Zeke Best
By
today at 11:23 AM
Published 11:21 AM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — In memory of the late Kali Randall, Teton County’s Family Safety Network has officially named its new emergency shelter in Driggs, Idaho, 'Kalico Cottage,' the nonprofit announced Tuesday. The naming honors the Greenville, Wis. native—along with her son Zeke and unborn daughter Freya, whose lives were lost to domestic violence in 2023—and the mission of Kalico Forest, the nonprofit founded in her name to protect women and children.

RELATED: Kali and Zeke Best – A mountain of memories from lives cut short

“We are profoundly honored and deeply moved by Family Safety Network’s decision to name its new emergency shelter cottage Kalico Cottage,” said the Randall family. “The idea of Kalico Cottage becoming a real, breathing sanctuary in the valley Kali, Zeke, and Freya loved so much brought tears and hope in the same breath. This captures the overwhelming emotion we feel; tears for the irreplaceable loss that still aches daily, two years after their lives were taken and a fierce, unwavering hope that this cottage will stand as a grounded haven where survivors find the safety, dignity, and fresh beginnings Kali always embodied.”

Kalico Forest is also making strides to work with domestic abuse shelters in Northeast Wisconsin, where Randall is from, such as Harbor House, where they have donated Freya’s Bloom Boxes

For more information about Kalico Forest, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Maile Sipraseuth

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.