Driggs Family Safety Network unveils ‘Kalico Cottage’ in honor of Kali Randall and her children

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — In memory of the late Kali Randall, Teton County’s Family Safety Network has officially named its new emergency shelter in Driggs, Idaho, 'Kalico Cottage,' the nonprofit announced Tuesday. The naming honors the Greenville, Wis. native—along with her son Zeke and unborn daughter Freya, whose lives were lost to domestic violence in 2023—and the mission of Kalico Forest, the nonprofit founded in her name to protect women and children.

“We are profoundly honored and deeply moved by Family Safety Network’s decision to name its new emergency shelter cottage Kalico Cottage,” said the Randall family. “The idea of Kalico Cottage becoming a real, breathing sanctuary in the valley Kali, Zeke, and Freya loved so much brought tears and hope in the same breath. This captures the overwhelming emotion we feel; tears for the irreplaceable loss that still aches daily, two years after their lives were taken and a fierce, unwavering hope that this cottage will stand as a grounded haven where survivors find the safety, dignity, and fresh beginnings Kali always embodied.”

Kalico Forest is also making strides to work with domestic abuse shelters in Northeast Wisconsin, where Randall is from, such as Harbor House, where they have donated Freya’s Bloom Boxes.

For more information about Kalico Forest, click HERE.

