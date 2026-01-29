Fire in historic Bear Gulch Tunnel triggers trail closures

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has issued an immediate emergency closure for a section of the Railroad Grade Trail following a fire inside the historic Bear Gulch railroad tunnel.

The closure impacts the trail from the Bear Gulch trailhead north to the junction with Forest Service Road 154 (Warm River Springs Road). Public access is prohibited in this area while crews work to fully suppress the "Tunnel Fire."

The fire is currently burning around a quarter-acre. While winter conditions are aiding suppression, the Forest Service says the historic tunnel itself presents a unique challenge.

USFSCaribouTarghee

"A lack of structural stability within the Bear Gulch Railroad tunnel has prevented firefighters from accessing internal heat sources that continue to produce smoke that may be visible in the Bear Gulch Area," stated the Forest Service in a release.

Scheduled Prescribed Burns

Residents are being told not to confuse the Tunnel Fire with planned activity nearby. Today, January 29, crews began burning slash piles near Big Bend Ridge, roughly eight miles west of the Tunnel Fire.

Smoke from these prescribed burns will be visible from local communities. The Forest Service says fire crews will remain on-site to monitor the piles and ensure all combustible materials are extinguished before the spring snowmelt.

Investigation

The cause of the Tunnel Fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet provided a timeline for when the Railroad Grade Trail will reopen. For more information on the closure, click HERE.