Golf Courses across Eastern Idaho open in February

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– Unseasonably warm and dry conditions have led to a historic early opening at the Blackfoot Golf Course.



General Manager Preston Hafer announced that the course officially opened its back nine to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 3, marking the earliest opening in his memory.



"It’s been a weird winter here," Hafer said. "We haven’t had any snow at all. We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls to see if we’re open... people are itching to get out and play".



The course is currently operating on a limited schedule as staff monitors weather patterns:



Due to lingering moisture in the turf, the course is currently restricted to walking only. Motorized golf carts are not yet permitted on the grounds.



The early opening provides a rare winter revenue stream for the city-owned facility. In previous years, heavy snow often delayed the season until April.



Beyond the financial boost, the lack of snow cover has allowed the maintenance crew to begin course improvements much earlier than usual. Hafer, who served as the course superintendent for four years before becoming general manager, said the early start allows the team to get "ahead of the game" for upcoming summer tournaments.



Blackfoot is not alone in its early start. Several other regional courses, including Riverside in Pocatello, Sage Lakes and Pine Crest in Idaho Falls, and courses in Rexburg, have also opened or plan to open this week.



While the clubhouse is currently bustling with season pass sales and equipment audits, Hafer warned that the season remains at the mercy of Idaho weather.



"In the forecast, it looks like we’re supposed to get some snow," Hafer said. "As long as the course is playable, we’ll allow people to come out".

