Two arrested on felony drug charges after Tuesday’s police chase along I-15

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —A high-speed chase from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls ended in a crash and two arrests Tuesday after a wanted man allegedly fled a rest area to avoid a narcotics search warrant.

John Geyer, 29, and Alyssa Massey, 27, now face multiple felony drug trafficking charges after their vehicle careened through a fence near the Broadway I-15 off-ramp.

The incident began at the Hell's Half Acre Rest Area, near mile marker 101 north of Blackfoot. Idaho State Police (ISP) attempted to contact Geyer at the rest stop to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Geyer also had an active felony Failure to Appear warrant from Bingham County.

As ISP attempted to contact him, Geyer allegedly fled the scene in his white SUV, leading to a high-speed chase along I-15.

According to IFPD Spokesperson Jessica Clements, Geyer took the Broadway exit and crossed the intersection, running his vehicle through a fence near the Idaho Falls welcome sign, coming to rest on the sidewalk just outside the Shari's building.

Geyer and his passenger, Alyssa Massey, abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but were quickly taken into custody.

Geyer was booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, felony eluding, and destruction of evidence, in addition to his outstanding warrant.

Massey was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the booking process, deputies discovered marijuana on her person, which led to an additional charge for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.