Idaho National Laboratory undergoing layoffs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is experiencing a reduction in force.

“Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) has determined the need to reduce current workforce staffing levels through an Involuntary Separation Program,” said INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann.



The laboratory stated they would not be releasing additional information about the number of people affected by the layoffs.



"BEA is continuously adapting and aligning Idaho National Laboratory's workforce to meet the needs of the nation and to support the Department of Energy's priorities," Neumann stated. "We remain focused on ensuring we have the right skills and capabilities to deliver on INL's mission.”



Idaho National Laboratory is the region’s largest employer.

More than 6,400 engineers, researchers and support staff work at the laboratory, as of February 2025.

