Anthrax cases in Idaho livestock raises concerns, risk to public remains low

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A recent anthrax outbreak in southern Idaho livestock has triggered concern among residents, but a local veterinarian says the risk to the general public is low if handled correctly by responsible owners.

The recent cases involve livestock in the Cassia County area near Burley. Dr. Tony Parsons, a veterinarian at Blackfoot Animal Clinic who has worked with cattle and small animals in eastern Idaho for nearly two decades, said anthrax has long existed in Idaho, particularly in soil and dust.

“It’s in the environment. It’s in the dust, it’s in the dirt. It can live for decades in the soil,” said Parsons. “It’s not as if this anthrax suddenly appeared in 2026."

The last time anthrax was a common term used among the general public was in 2001. Many people associate anthrax with the 2001 attacks, when powdered spores were mailed in letters. Parsons emphasized that the current situation is different.

“This is not the anthrax of 2001 that was shipped in letters to people,” Parsons said. “This isn’t as contagious."

Anthrax primarily affects herbivores, including cattle, sheep, goats, horses, pigs, llamas, alpacas, and farmed elk. The bacteria live in the soil as hardy spores and can infect animals that graze close to the ground or ingest contaminated dirt.

“In dry conditions, the bacteria form into a capsule,” Parsons said. “When the water makes it down to the capsule, that kind of causes the bacteria to come back to life.”

This winter has been unusually warm in eastern Idaho, and the ground has not frozen as deeply or as long as in typical years. According to Parsons, this could be the reason why there have been anthrax-related deaths in cattle.

“With this warm weather, it’s probably just made it a little bit easier for it to come out of the ground,” Parsons said.

If producers find an animal that has died suspiciously, Parsons said they should stay away from the carcass and immediately contact their veterinarian or the state veterinarian.

“If somebody finds an animal they feel like has died suspiciously … you should stay away from the animal,” he said. “By moving the animal and things like that, you could get contaminated. You could get the disease.”

He said proper handling made a crucial difference in the most recent outbreak, noting that the livestock owner recognized something was wrong and called a veterinarian. As a result, no people were exposed.

Parsons said people who work directly with livestock — such as ranchers, farm workers, and veterinarians — face the highest risk of exposure and should use protective equipment like masks, gloves, and coveralls when dealing with suspect animals.

“There is a good vaccine for it,” he said. Exposed herds are being vaccinated, and veterinarians can also administer penicillin to animals that appear ill.

According to Parsons said the most important step is awareness — especially among livestock owners.

He urged producers to recognize the signs of suspicious deaths, avoid handling carcasses and contact veterinary professionals immediately.

“We just need to be aware that it’s there and know what to look for,” he said.