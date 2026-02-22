Avalanche triggers rescue response near Island Park

KEG SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)– Search and rescue crews from both Clark County and Fremont County responded this afternoon after reports of an avalanche near Island Park.

The avalanche was reported in the area of Keg Springs Road. Clark County Dispatch says the call came in at 2:15 p.m.

At this time, Clark County Dispatch does not know how many people were caught in the slide. Authorities are still working to gather information.

We will continue to provide updates as more details become available.