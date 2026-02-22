Skip to Content
News

Avalanche triggers rescue response near Island Park

MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 7:06 PM
Published 7:10 PM

KEG SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI)– Search and rescue crews from both Clark County and Fremont County responded this afternoon after reports of an avalanche near Island Park.

The avalanche was reported in the area of Keg Springs Road. Clark County Dispatch says the call came in at 2:15 p.m.

At this time, Clark County Dispatch does not know how many people were caught in the slide. Authorities are still working to gather information.

We will continue to provide updates as more details become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Maile Sipraseuth

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.