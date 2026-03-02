Skip to Content
ISP investigating weekend rollover crash on I-15 near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is investigating a rollover crash on I-15 near milepost 77 in Bingham County, close to Fort Hall.

The crash took place on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 1:28 p.m. Troopers say a 74-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a Ford F-150 northbound in the left lane when a 39-year-old man from Stevensville, Montana, tried to pass him on the right in a Toyota FJ. As the Toyota moved back into the left lane before fully clearing the truck, the two vehicles collided.

The impact caused the Ford to spin out and roll over. The Toyota remained upright and came to a stop in the right lane.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The right lane was blocked for about 25 minutes while crews cleared the scene. Two additional crashes were reported in the area as traffic backed up.

The crash is still under investigation.

