Teen sentenced to 60 years for murder of Blackfoot mother

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The young man charged with the fatal shooting of a Blackfoot mother in her home last year will spend up to the next six decades behind bars.

16-year-old Bobby G. Jackson was sentenced to 24 years fixed and 36 years indeterminate for Second Degree Murder in the death of Rebecca Rivera, the Blackfoot Police Department announced today.

On October 23, 2025, prosecutors say Jackson stole a firearm before meeting with and shooting Rivera in the head while at a Blackfoot trailer park. The teen ran on foot, making his way to Chubbuck and eventually to Pocatello, where he was taken into custody without incident late the same night.

RELATED: 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Blackfoot’s Rebecca Rivera

Last month, Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a binding agreement with prosecutors.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rebbeca Rivera," Blackfoot Police stated in a news release. "Incidents of this nature leave lasting pain and grief, and our thoughts remain with all who continue to mourn her loss...The family and friends of Rebbeca remain in our thoughts during this difficult time."

The Blackfoot Police thanked their regional law enforcement partners for their "swift cooperation and assistance" in apprehending Jackson on the night of the homicide.