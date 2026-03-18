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Crews contain 200-bale haystack fire near Fort Hall

SBT Tribal Office of Emergency Managment
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Published 5:33 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters successfully stopped the spread of a massive haystack fire Tuesday morning, after 200 bales burst into flames on Gas Plant Road.

The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to reports of the blaze at approximately 10:50 AM. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the large haystack fully engulfed in flames.

With help from the Power County Fire Department, Fort Hall crews worked quickly to contain the blaze. Fortuantely no injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. For more information, click HERE.

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