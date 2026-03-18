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Pocatello’s own returns: NFL star Taysom Hill to host meet-and-greet in Rexburg

Walmart
By
New
Published 10:21 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — An NFL superstar is coming to eastern Idaho. Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints tight end and former BYU quarterback, is making a special stop at Walmart in Rexburg this week.

Hill will be at the garden center tomorrow from 2 to 3:30 p.m. For a meet-and-greet with fans.

Hill grew up right here in Pocatello, attending Highland High School, and made his NFL debut with the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

He just finished his ninth season with the Saints and is known as the “human swiss army knife” for his ability to play multiple roles on offense and special teams.

The event is a partnership with Old Spice, celebrating football and the local community.

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Bailee Shaw

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