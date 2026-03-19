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Governor Little orders flags lowered to honor late Nampa Mayor

KIFI
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Published 12:04 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little has ordered that U.S. and State of Idaho flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the life and legacy of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The order applies to the State Capitol and all state buildings in Canyon County, remaining in effect until sunrise on Monday, March 23.

"We are heartbroken over the sudden passing of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam. Rick served with a genuine heart for public service and an unwavering commitment to the people of Nampa," said Gov. Little. "He cared deeply about his community and worked every day to make it stronger and better for those he served."

Mayor Hogaboam, 47, died following a medical emergency during a regional town hall meeting. The specific cause of the medical event is currently unknown.

RELATED: Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam dies from medical emergency during town hall meeting

Hogaboam had only recently begun his tenure, having been sworn in as Nampa’s Mayor on January 5, 2026. Governor Little extended his condolences to those closest to the Mayor, noting that the entire state joins Nampa in its grief.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, city staff, and the entire Nampa community as they grieve this tremendous loss," Governor Little said.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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