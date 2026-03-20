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West Idaho man sentenced to 25 Years for possession of AI-generated child porn

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/22/2021
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/22/2021
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Published 2:23 PM

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Canyon County man will spend up to the next 25 years in prison following an investigation that uncovered over 100 files of child pornography on his phone, including several illicit photos generated by AI.

James Anthony Halma, 27, was sentenced on March 12 by District Court Judge Gabriel McCarthy. Halma was convicted on one felony count of Possession of AI-Generated CSAM and two felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Judge McCarthy ordered a three-year minimum "fixed" sentence before Halma is eligible for parole. Upon his eventual release, Halma will be required to register as a sex offender under Idaho law.

The Investigation

The case stems from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force. In October 2014, investigators acted on a "CyberTip" regarding a Kik account flagged for containing child pornography. Using digital forensics, investigators linked the account to Halma and obtained a search warrant for his residence and electronic devices.

The search revealed a massive horde of more than 100 files of child pornography on Halma's phone. The illicit images depicted the sexual abuse of children ranging in age from 16 to as young as 3 years old. The collection included several illicit AI-generated images.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador praised the collaborative effort between state and local law enforcement in securing the conviction.

“Every arrest and conviction our team gets in these deeply disturbing cases helps make Idaho communities safer,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m proud of the continued work by our ICAC investigators, prosecutors, and local law enforcement partners across the state who help in our mission to protect Idaho families and hold these criminals accountable.”

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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