Local man charged with felony eluding, drug possession following 115 MPH chase on I-15

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 32-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading Idaho State Police on a dramatic high-speed chase that topped 115 MPH and ended with a vehicle stuck in the mud after hitting several spike strips.

Spencer Reed Boyce was charged with felony eluding and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, following an incident on the night of March 2.

The Initial Stop

The incident began when Idaho Falls Police tipped off the Idaho State Police that Boyce was suspected of traveling from Utah to Idaho Falls in a black Nissan Juke. Officers were already armed with a signed search warrant for the vehicle.

Around 11:23 p.m., troopers spotted the Nissan traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 101. During a "high-risk" traffic stop, police took the driver, Teresa Jo Coffey, into custody. However, as officers were securing Coffey, Boyce allegedly leaped from the passenger seat into the driver's seat and sped away, leading to a high-speed chase.

A 115-MPH Pursuit

According to court documents, the troopers followed Boyce as he dangerously weaved through traffic at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Despite hitting police spike strips at milepost 104, Boyce continued to race away at 100 MPH with only three tires.

A second set of spike strips at milepost 108 finally slowed the vehicle to a crawl, but Boyce continued to drive away with one tire left. Eventually, the toopers attempted a PIT maneuver, hitting the rear side of the Nissan, which spun out, but Boyce continued to drive.

Finally, police attempted to use their patrol vehicles to force the Nissan toward the median. During the struggle, Boyce allegedly struck a patrol car, causing minor damage, before eventually becoming bogged down in the mud.

Boyce was taken into custody without further incident with assistance from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

A follow-up of Boyce's Nissan uncovered fentanyl residue on aluminum foil, methamphetamine, and various items of drug paraphernalia, including needles and baggies. Investigators also found an open bottle of whiskey in the rear seat.

According to court records, Coffey told investigators that Boyce had urged her to flee the initial stop before she pulled over. She also admitted to consuming whiskey in Utah and possessing marijuana. Boyce reportedly admitted to smoking fentanyl before the traffic stop.

Boyce was cleared at Bingham Memorial Hospital before being booked into the Bingham County Jail. His preliminary hearing has been set for April 2nd, 2026, at 8:30 AM. If convicted, Boyce faces a combined sentence of up to 20 years, five years for the charge of Eluding, and seven years for each drug possession charge.