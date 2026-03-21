Skip to Content
News

Volunteers, off-duty crews step up to cover overlapping Blackfoot emergencies

Blackfoot Fire Department
By
Published 4:37 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Fire Department is applauding the quick action by off-duty firefighters and volunteers after multiple emergency calls stretched its resources to the limit.

The busy morning began around 11:00 AM when crews rushed to a shop fire near 200 N and 400 W. The fire had fully engulfed the shop, threatening a nearby home. Fortunately, firefighters were able to knock it down within minutes before it could spread.

While on-duty teams battled the fire, a separate medical emergency came in. Because the primary crews were tied up at the blaze, off-duty and volunteer members answered the call.

The department took to social media to praise their team's dedication.

"Without the willingness of these members to interrupt their lives and drop what they are doing on their days off, there would be severe gaps in coverage of fire and EMS," wrote the Department on Facebook. "As always, we are proud to serve the citizens of Blackfoot and Bingham County!"

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.