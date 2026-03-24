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Two historic southeast Idaho Coca-Cola bottling plants set to close, new facility opening 2027

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today at 12:12 PM
Published 10:04 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After more than a century of bottling Coca-Cola products in Southeast Idaho, two local bottling facilities are closing their doors.

Swire Coca-Cola, USA, the regional bottler for the western United States, announced that both its Pocatello and Idaho Falls facilities have reached the end of their operational lives and must be replaced. The news comes on the heels of the company's February announcement that it will build a new, unified bottling facility in Eastern Idaho.

"This investment will provide a modernized working environment for our employees and additional capacity to service our customers," Swire Senior Director of Communications Carl Foster said. "We remain committed to Pocatello and the local community, our customers, and our employees – some of whom will continue to live and work in Pocatello."

The new facility is set to be built along Jameston Road near the Anheuser-Busch plant. Swire Coca-Cola anticipates it will open in 2027.

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Seth Ratliff

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